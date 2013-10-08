Oct 8 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE140A14506 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 316D11-Oct-13 99.9249 9.1440 2 50 99.9249 9.1440 INE657K14706 RHC HOLDING PRIVATE 15D 11-Oct-13 99.9058 11.4718 1 5 99.9058 11.4718 INE514E14FD0 EXIM 29D 18-Oct-13 99.7393 9.5404 1 7 99.7393 9.5404 INE205A14135 SESA GOA 364D 21-Oct-13 99.6716 9.2508 3 250 99.6716 9.2508 INE532F14MK0 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 31D 28-Oct-13 99.4795 10.0514 1 300 99.4795 10.0514 INE532F14ML8 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 28D 29-Oct-13 99.4544 10.0114 5 595 99.4550 10.0008 INE531F14AN1 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 28D29-Oct-13 99.4547 10.0060 2 350 99.4546 10.0081 INE804I14FN5 ECL FIN 28D 29-Oct-13 99.4536 10.0265 2 250 99.4528 10.0413 INE532F14ML8 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 28D 29-Oct-13 99.4289 9.9838 2 195 99.4291 9.9798 INE531F14AN1 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 28D29-Oct-13 99.4291 9.9798 1 100 99.4291 9.9798 INE069A14DP2 ADITYA BIRLA NUVO 26D 29-Oct-13 99.4746 9.1802 2 25 99.4746 9.1802 INE851M14750 VOLKSWAGEN FIN PVT 59D 8-Nov-13 99.2289 9.1496 1 25 99.2289 9.1496 INE851M14750 VOLKSWAGEN FIN PVT 59D 8-Nov-13 99.2495 9.2001 1 25 99.2495 9.2001 INE069A14DN7 ADITYA BIRLA NUVO 60D 18-Nov-13 98.7863 10.9376 1 10 98.7863 10.9376 INE860H14MS4 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 60D 22-Nov-13 98.8724 9.2504 1 50 98.8724 9.2504 INE020B14144 REC 365D 26-Nov-13 98.8303 8.9999 1 175 98.8303 8.9999 INE660N14084 S. D. CORPORATION 251D 26-Nov-13 98.7020 10.0000 1 25 98.7020 10.0000 INE532F14JF6 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 365D 26-Nov-13 98.7013 10.0055 1 25 98.7013 10.0055 INE121A14HH9 CHOLAMANDALAM 356D 5-Dec-13 98.5341 9.3623 1 6 98.5341 9.3623 INE851M14701 VOLKSWAGEN FIN PVT 161D 13-Dec-13 98.2675 9.7502 1 50 98.2675 9.7502 INE705L14305 VODAFONE INDIA 361D 20-Dec-13 98.1354 9.5001 2 200 98.1354 9.5001 INE306N14AC5 TATA CAP FIN SERV 90D 23-Dec-13 98.0603 9.4999 2 200 98.0603 9.4999 INE134E14535 PFC 299D 15-Jul-14 93.2853 9.4167 2 150 93.2632 9.4500 INE121H14CE2 ILFS FIN SERV 364D 26-Sep-14 90.8631 10.3975 1 24 90.8631 10.3975 INE020B14193 REC 360D 26-Sep-14 91.5327 9.5650 1 10 91.5327 9.5650 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com