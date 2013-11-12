BRIEF-Ishan Dyes and Chemicals updates on plans to increase pigment blue production capacity
* Says management has charted out expansion and modernization plan to increase pigment blue production capacity by 960 MT p.a.
Nov 12 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE978J14716 TURQUOISE INVEST. 60D 19-Nov-13 99.8234 9.2267 1 5 99.8234 9.2267 INE532F14MP9 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 31D 28-Nov-13 99.5978 9.2122 4 350 99.5962 9.2490 INE881J14EO2 SREI EQUIPMENT FIN 53D 29-Nov-13 99.5744 9.1773 2 35 99.5785 9.0882 INE881J14EH6 SREI EQUIPMENT FIN 61D 3-Dec-13 99.4649 9.3506 1 25 99.4649 9.3506 INE140A14AQ5 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES152D 4-Dec-13 99.4605 8.9993 1 50 99.4605 8.9993 INE242A14EZ2 IOC 58D 5-Dec-13 99.4426 9.2996 1 5 99.4426 9.2996 INE774D14FD2 MAH MAH FIN SERV 71D 6-Dec-13 99.4039 9.1201 1 25 99.4039 9.1201 INE891K14081 AXIS FIN 60D 6-Dec-13 99.4000 9.1801 1 25 99.4000 9.1801 INE148I14BK2 INDIABULLS HOUSING 62D 9-Dec-13 99.3203 9.2514 1 25 99.3203 9.2514 INE140A14AM4 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 158D 9-Dec-13 99.3386 9.0007 1 25 99.3386 9.0007 INE140A14BR1 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 89D 10-Dec-13 99.3143 9.0003 1 25 99.3143 9.0003 INE114A14964 SAIL 73D 20-Dec-13 99.0717 9.0001 1 250 99.0717 9.0001 INE705L14305 VODAFONE INDIA 361D 20-Dec-13 99.0909 9.0504 1 25 99.0909 9.0504 INE804I14DN0 ECL FIN 364D 20-Dec-13 98.9289 10.3996 1 5 98.9289 10.3996 INE511C14HD6 MAGMA FINCORP 654D 24-Dec-13 98.9300 9.3994 1 35 98.9300 9.3994 INE660N14118 S. D. CORPORATION 173D 24-Dec-13 98.8370 10.2260 1 30 98.8370 10.2260 INE001A14JC0 HDFC 77D 27-Dec-13 98.9267 9.0001 1 25 98.9267 9.0001 INE511C14IY0 MAGMA FINCORP 65D 27-Dec-13 98.8544 9.3998 1 5 98.8544 9.3998 INE371K14076 TATA REALTY AND 364D 20-Jan-14 98.2604 9.3651 2 19 98.2604 9.3651 INE140A14CQ1 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 90D 29-Jan-14 98.0353 9.4998 1 5 98.0353 9.4998 INE001A14JK3 HDFC 91D 10-Feb-14 97.7630 9.2799 1 25 97.7630 9.2799 INE556F14742 SIDBI 365D 28-Feb-14 97.3433 9.3099 1 25 97.3433 9.3099 INE909H14DV2 TATA MOTORS FIN 364D 23-Sep-14 91.9386 10.1600 1 10 91.9386 10.1600 INE523E14KC3 L T FIN 364D 7-Oct-14 91.6558 10.1000 2 50 91.6558 10.1000 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* Says management has charted out expansion and modernization plan to increase pigment blue production capacity by 960 MT p.a.
* Worries over political tensions support gold prices * Spot gold may hit $1,241/oz -technicals * SPDR Gold holdings rise 0.21 percent on Monday * Silver touches over 2-wk lows in previous session (Adds comment, updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 11 Gold edged up on Tuesday as rising political tensions over North Korea and the Middle East buoyed safe-haven demand for the metal. Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,257.88 per ounce by 0744 GMT,