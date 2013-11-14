Nov 14 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE094A14BH1 HPCL 45D 21-Nov-13 99.8334 8.7015 1 100 99.8334 8.7015 INE205A14143 SESA GOA 365D 22-Nov-13 99.8064 8.8502 2 50 99.8075 8.7998 INE059A14011 CIPLA 178D 22-Nov-13 99.7977 9.2486 1 5 99.7977 9.2486 INE140A14BH2 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 88D 25-Nov-13 99.7325 8.8999 1 25 99.7325 8.8999 INE140A14BF6 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 90D 26-Nov-13 99.7066 8.9505 1 100 99.7066 8.9505 INE660N14084 S. D. CORPORATION 251D 26-Nov-13 99.7056 8.9811 1 5 99.7056 8.9811 INE531F14AO9 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 30D28-Nov-13 99.7481 9.2176 1 100 99.7481 9.2176 INE532F14MP9 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 31D 28-Nov-13 99.6485 9.1956 2 75 99.6476 9.2201 INE804I14FR6 ECL FIN 30D 28-Nov-13 99.7506 9.1259 1 50 99.7506 9.1259 INE881J14EO2 SREI EQUIPMENT FIN 53D 29-Nov-13 99.6213 9.2501 1 50 99.6213 9.2501 INE881J14EO2 SREI EQUIPMENT FIN 53D 29-Nov-13 99.7295 9.0000 1 5 99.7295 9.0000 INE013A14KC3 RELIANCE CAP 364D 3-Dec-13 99.6315 9.0000 1 5 99.6315 9.0000 INE331A14600 THE RAMCO CEMENTS 60D 6-Dec-13 99.5093 9.9994 1 5 99.5093 9.9994 INE484J14103 GODREJ PROPERTIES 59D 6-Dec-13 99.5679 8.8001 1 5 99.5679 8.8001 INE178A14332 CHENNAI PETROLEUM 182D 9-Dec-13 99.4849 8.9993 1 25 99.4849 8.9993 INE242A14FB0 IOC 60D 13-Dec-13 99.3738 9.2001 1 5 99.3738 9.2001 INE140A14CK4 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 60D 16-Dec-13 99.0231 11.2527 1 7 99.0231 11.2527 INE242A14FG9 IOC 49D 26-Dec-13 98.9942 8.8297 1 25 98.9942 8.8297 INE242A14FG9 IOC 49D 26-Dec-13 99.1187 8.5404 1 5 99.1187 8.5404 INE242A14FE4 IOC 59D 27-Dec-13 98.9682 8.8498 2 60 98.9705 8.8297 INE556F14841 SIDBI 59D 27-Dec-13 98.9682 8.8496 1 25 98.9682 8.8496 INE846E14476 KARVY STOCK BROKING 49D 27-Dec-13 98.8199 10.1368 1 18 98.8199 10.1368 INE242A14FE4 IOC 59D 27-Dec-13 99.0947 8.5501 1 5 99.0947 8.5501 INE242A14FF1 IOC 59D 30-Dec-13 98.8952 8.8645 2 35 98.8994 8.8302 INE557F14BX3 NATIONAL HOUSING BK 59D 30-Dec-13 98.8970 8.8497 1 25 98.8970 8.8497 INE958G14KI3 RELIGARE FINVEST 364D 25-Mar-14 96.4184 10.3500 1 0.75 96.4184 10.3500 INE205A14176 SESA GOA 355D 26-Mar-14 96.4795 10.0899 2 127.7 96.4795 10.0899 INE535H14EC3 FULLERTON INDIA 365D 24-Sep-14 91.7879 10.4000 1 15 91.7879 10.4000 INE020B14193 REC 360D 26-Sep-14 92.2160 9.7499 3 105 92.2160 9.7499 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com