Nov 22 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE020B14144 REC 365D 26-Nov-13 99.9037 8.7958 1 50 99.9037 8.7958 INE774D14FC4 MAH MAH FIN SERV 65D 28-Nov-13 99.8572 8.6994 1 200 99.8572 8.6994 INE532F14MP9 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 31D 28-Nov-13 99.8488 9.2119 1 25 99.8488 9.2119 INE532F14MP9 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 31D 28-Nov-13 99.9245 9.1928 1 20 99.9245 9.1928 INE850D14975 GODREJ AGROVET 52D 29-Nov-13 99.8309 8.8323 2 75 99.8309 8.8323 INE881J14EO2 SREI EQUIPMENT FIN 53D 29-Nov-13 99.8296 8.9003 1 25 99.8296 8.9003 INE001A14IZ3 HDFC 60D 2-Dec-13 99.7370 9.6248 1 200 99.7370 9.6248 INE140A14AR3 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 150D 2-Dec-13 99.7583 8.8434 1 25 99.7583 8.8434 INE178A14399 CHENNAI PETROLEUM 60D 3-Dec-13 99.7341 8.8466 1 25 99.7341 8.8466 INE020E14CF0 STCI FIN 90D 5-Dec-13 99.6077 11.0580 1 6 99.6077 11.0580 INE140A14CC1 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 79D 13-Dec-13 99.4820 9.0502 1 125 99.4820 9.0502 INE404K14562 SHAPOORJI PALLONJI 182D 20-Dec-13 99.3105 9.0505 2 50 99.3105 9.0505 INE804I14EW9 ECL FIN 186D 23-Dec-13 99.2042 9.4451 1 50 99.2042 9.4451 INE660N14118 S. D. CORPORATION 173D 24-Dec-13 99.2391 9.6503 1 5 99.2391 9.6503 INE094A14BL3 HPCL 52D 30-Dec-13 99.1491 8.9498 1 10 99.1491 8.9498 INE557F14BX3 NATIONAL HOUSING BK 59D 30-Dec-13 99.1585 8.8501 1 5 99.1585 8.8501 INE001A14HZ5 HDFC 265D 24-Jan-14 98.4118 9.3500 1 275 98.4118 9.3500 INE121A14HY4 CHOLAMANDALAM 347D 21-Mar-14 96.9039 9.7999 2 50 96.9039 9.7999 INE134E14535 PFC 299D 15-Jul-14 94.0934 9.7500 2 125 94.0934 9.7500 INE020B14185 REC 357D 31-Jul-14 93.7407 9.7099 1 25 93.7407 9.7099 INE020B14193 REC 360D 26-Sep-14 92.3980 9.7501 1 100 92.3980 9.7501 =============================================================================================== *: Crores