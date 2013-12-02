Dec 2 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE296A14FY8 BAJAJ FIN 61D 3-Dec-13 99.9783 7.9040 2 120 99.9786 7.8127 INE514E14EJ0 EXIM 365D 4-Dec-13 99.9570 7.8598 2 185 99.9576 7.7413 INE020E14CF0 STCI FIN 90D 5-Dec-13 99.9094 11.0330 1 3 99.9094 11.0330 INE242A14EY5 IOC 60D 6-Dec-13 99.9344 7.9866 1 175 99.9344 7.9866 INE001A14JB2 HDFC 59D 6-Dec-13 99.9113 8.1011 1 100 99.9113 8.1011 INE001A14JB2 HDFC 59D 6-Dec-13 99.9355 7.8526 1 10 99.9355 7.8526 INE094A14BJ7 HPCL 50D 10-Dec-13 99.8468 8.0005 1 10 99.8468 8.0005 INE140A14AP7 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES160D 11-Dec-13 99.7970 8.2495 1 25 99.7970 8.2495 INE169A14968 COROMANDEL 59D 13-Dec-13 99.7535 8.1995 1 100 99.7535 8.1995 INE242A14FD6 IOC 58D 19-Dec-13 99.6172 8.2505 1 25 99.6172 8.2505 INE532F14JN0 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 364D 20-Dec-13 99.5460 9.2481 1 200 99.5460 9.2481 INE242A14FG9 IOC 49D 26-Dec-13 99.4766 8.3498 1 500 99.4766 8.3498 INE557F14BV7 NATIONAL HOUSING BK 77D 26-Dec-13 99.4540 8.3493 1 100 99.4540 8.3493 INE532F14MU9 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 42D 26-Dec-13 99.3793 9.4988 1 100 99.3793 9.4988 INE804I14EX7 ECL FIN 184D 27-Dec-13 99.3706 9.2474 1 100 99.3706 9.2474 INE532F14JP5 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 365D 27-Dec-13 99.3703 9.2519 1 100 99.3703 9.2519 INE860H14NC6 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 59D 30-Dec-13 99.3332 8.7506 1 100 99.3332 8.7506 INE532F14MZ8 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 33D 31-Dec-13 99.2704 9.2504 1 250 99.2704 9.2504 INE532F14MW5 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 65D 24-Jan-14 98.5053 10.4499 1 50 98.5053 10.4499 INE404K14489 SHAPOORJI PALLONJI 310D 27-Feb-14 97.7561 9.6302 1 7 97.7561 9.6302 INE514E14EX1 EXIM 365D 28-Aug-14 93.4731 9.5100 1 85 93.4731 9.5100 INE404K14653 SHAPOORJI PALLONJI 338D 31-Oct-14 91.2819 10.5001 1 100 91.2819 10.5001 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com