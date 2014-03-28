Mar 28 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE027E14390 FAMILY CREDIT 62D 2-Apr-14 99.8627 10.0367 1 20 99.8627 10.0367 INE233A14CL5 GODREJ INDUSTRIES 96D 2-Apr-14 99.8678 9.6634 1 9 99.8678 9.6634 INE140A14DZ0 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 77D 3-Apr-14 99.8388 9.8222 2 100 99.8388 9.8222 INE977J14AM0 TRAPTI TRADING 66D 3-Apr-14 99.8362 9.9801 2 68 99.8362 9.9808 INE140A14ED5 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 66D 4-Apr-14 99.8120 9.8213 2 0.8 99.8120 9.8213 INE140A14EG8 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 60D 15-Apr-14 99.5179 9.8236 5 350 99.5178 9.8253 INE242A14ET5 IOC 365D 16-Apr-14 99.4693 10.2494 1 5 99.4693 10.2494 INE140A14EB9 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 87D 17-Apr-14 99.4521 10.0543 3 76 99.4521 10.0543 INE804I14GN3 ECL FIN 60D 22-Apr-14 99.4686 9.7499 1 100 99.4686 9.7499 INE244L14156 INDIABULLS INFRAST 59D 25-Apr-14 99.3489 10.4004 1 200 99.3489 10.4004 INE804I14GO1 ECL FIN 60D 25-Apr-14 99.3894 9.7495 1 75 99.3894 9.7495 INE036A14530 RELIANCE INFRAST 59D 25-Apr-14 99.1507 11.1661 1 10 99.1507 11.1661 INE013A14PN9 RELIANCE CAP 59D 25-Apr-14 99.2005 10.5060 1 2 99.2005 10.5060 INE001A14JV0 HDFC 89D 5-May-14 98.8983 10.7000 4 495 98.8983 10.7000 INE738C14404 BHARAT ALUMINIUM 87D 16-May-14 98.7087 9.7447 1 50 98.7087 9.7447 INE514E14GA4 EXIM 60D 23-May-14 98.5634 9.5000 4 375 98.5634 9.5000 INE657N14338 EDELWEISS 60D 23-May-14 98.5745 10.3496 1 80 98.5745 10.3496 INE657N14338 EDELWEISS COMMODITIES 23-May-14 98.4370 10.3492 1 25 98.4370 10.3492 INE514E14GA4 EXIM 60D 23-May-14 98.7853 8.8003 1 25 98.7853 8.8003 INE804I14GS2 ECL FIN 85D 27-May-14 98.2556 10.8002 2 50 98.2556 10.8002 INE804I14GT0 ECL FIN 88D 30-May-14 98.3589 10.4999 1 100 98.3589 10.4999 INE804I14GT0 ECL FIN 88D 30-May-14 98.2499 10.3201 1 75 98.2499 10.3201 INE020E14DB7 STCI FIN 88D 30-May-14 98.5823 9.0500 1 50 98.5823 9.0500 INE657N14312 EDELWEISS 89D 4-Jun-14 98.1950 10.6498 1 5 98.1950 10.6498 INE657N14296 EDELWEIS 90D 5-Jun-14 98.1668 10.6502 1 25 98.1668 10.6502 INE101I14766 AFCONS INFRAST 114D 6-Jun-14 98.1460 9.8499 1 13 98.1460 9.8499 INE001A14IT6 HDFC 364D 16-Jun-14 97.9687 9.4600 1 50 97.9687 9.4600 INE134E14535 PFC 299D 15-Jul-14 97.2554 9.4500 1 50 97.2554 9.4500 INE020B14185 REC 357D 31-Jul-14 96.8812 9.4001 1 70 96.8812 9.4001 INE523E14JQ5 L T FIN 364D 21-Aug-14 96.4421 9.5499 1 10 96.4421 9.5499 INE498L14166 L T FIN HOLDINGS 363D 28-Aug-14 96.2720 9.5501 1 15 96.2720 9.5501 INE804I14GV6 ECL FIN 180D 3-Sep-14 95.7578 10.5000 1 100 95.7578 10.5000 INE404K14752 SHAPOORJI PALLONJI 231D 9-Oct-14 94.7987 10.2699 1 25 94.7987 10.2699 INE404K14653 SHAPOORJI PALLONJI 338D 31-Oct-14 94.2562 10.2500 1 25 94.2562 10.2500 INE705L14453 VODAFONE INDIA 365D 28-Feb-15 91.8192 9.6500 1 5 91.8192 9.6500 INE033L14AP1 TATA CAP HOUSING FIN364D26-Mar-15 91.2599 9.6299 1 13 91.2599 9.6299 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com