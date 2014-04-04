Apr 4 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE013A14PG3 RELIANCE CAP 62D 7-Apr-14 99.9261 8.9978 1 75 99.9261 8.9978 INE140A14EA1 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 83D 9-Apr-14 99.8905 8.0023 1 25 99.8905 8.0023 INE094A14BB4 HPCL 364D 11-Apr-14 99.8411 8.2985 5 145 99.8439 8.1522 INE915D14703 CITIFIN CONSUMER FIN15D 11-Apr-14 99.8373 8.4975 1 50 99.8373 8.4975 INE915D14711 CITIFIN CONSUMER FIN15D 12-Apr-14 99.8086 8.7500 1 100 99.8086 8.7500 INE296A14EY1 BAJAJ FIN 365D 23-Apr-14 99.5388 8.9009 1 25 99.5388 8.9009 INE013A14PN9 RELIANCE CAP 59D 25-Apr-14 99.4004 10.4845 1 6.5 99.4004 10.4845 INE148I14CT1 INDIABULLS HOUSING 60D 25-Apr-14 99.5093 9.9994 1 5 99.5093 9.9994 INE531F14AV4 EDELWEISS SECURITIES28D 30-Apr-14 99.3278 9.5000 3 205 99.3454 9.2501 INE532F14NS1 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 28D 30-Apr-14 99.3368 9.3725 2 200 99.3454 9.2501 INE532F14NS1 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 28D 30-Apr-14 99.4036 9.5214 1 200 99.4036 9.5214 INE531F14AV4 EDELWEISS SECURITIES28D 30-Apr-14 99.4030 9.5310 1 125 99.4030 9.5310 INE804I14HB6 ECL FIN 28D 30-Apr-14 99.3273 9.5076 1 100 99.3273 9.5076 INE404K14687 SHAPOORJI PALLONJI 159D 20-May-14 98.8200 9.4748 1 35 98.8200 9.4748 INE705L14412 VODAFONE INDIA 212D 23-May-14 98.8324 8.8002 1 25 98.8324 8.8002 INE866I14IP3 INDIA INFOLINE FIN 88D 23-May-14 98.7276 9.6002 1 25 98.7276 9.6002 INE759E14885 LT FINCORP 83D 2-Jun-14 98.5582 9.0501 1 2 98.5582 9.0501 INE860H14OQ4 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 90D 4-Jun-14 98.6186 8.8151 2 100 98.6163 8.8299 INE001A14JU2 HDFC 126D 10-Jun-14 98.3890 8.9200 1 5 98.3890 8.9200 INE205A14598 SESA STERLITE 132D 25-Jun-14 97.9998 9.0850 1 25 97.9998 9.0850 INE077E14759 ESSEL MINING 270D 22-Dec-14 93.5125 9.6649 1 2.5 93.5125 9.6649 INE705L14420 VODAFONE INDIA 365D 22-Jan-15 92.8209 9.6350 1 50 92.8209 9.6350 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com