Jul 16 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE587B14LE8 GE CAP SERV INDIA 91D 21-Jul-14 99.8803 8.7486 1 35 99.8803 8.7486 INE001A14KA2 HDFC 91D 23-Jul-14 99.8363 8.5498 2 125 99.8363 8.5498 INE202B14BC9 DEWAN HOUSING FIN 59D 25-Jul-14 99.7798 8.9500 1 10 99.7798 8.9500 INE851M14AV2 VOLKSWAGEN FIN 59D 28-Jul-14 99.7171 8.6293 1 50 99.7171 8.6293 INE531F14AZ5 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 29D30-Jul-14 99.6655 8.7502 2 395 99.6655 8.7502 INE514E14GH9 EXIM 83D 30-Jul-14 99.6946 8.6000 1 250 99.6946 8.6000 INE531F14AZ5 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 29D30-Jul-14 99.6797 9.0218 2 105 99.6801 9.0106 INE463A14DD3 BERGER PAINTS INDIA 33D 30-Jul-14 99.6712 8.6006 1 75 99.6712 8.6006 INE881J14GR0 SREI EQUIPMENT FIN 28D 30-Jul-14 99.6982 8.4993 1 5 99.6982 8.4993 INE532F14OT7 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 30D 31-Jul-14 99.6549 9.0278 4 560 99.6444 9.3041 INE532F14OT7 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 30D 31-Jul-14 99.6417 8.7500 3 250 99.6417 8.7500 INE531F14AX0 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 72D31-Jul-14 99.6199 9.2844 1 150 99.6199 9.2844 INE804I14HR2 ECL FIN 30D 31-Jul-14 99.6417 8.7500 2 140 99.6417 8.7500 INE804I14HR2 ECL FIN 30D 31-Jul-14 99.6464 9.2516 1 85 99.6464 9.2516 INE881J14GS8 SREI EQUIPMENT FIN 29D 31-Jul-14 99.6750 8.5008 1 5 99.6750 8.5008 INE532F14OI0 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 89D 26-Aug-14 98.9883 9.0986 1 50 98.9883 9.0986 INE691I14BB0 L T INFRAST FIN 60D 26-Aug-14 99.0771 8.4999 1 25 99.0771 8.4999 INE756I14361 HDB FIN SERV 127D 16-Sep-14 98.5520 8.6498 1 50 98.5520 8.6498 INE001A14KN5 HDFC 126D 15-Oct-14 97.8173 8.9501 2 275 97.8173 8.9501 INE001A14JM9 HDFC 364D 2-Dec-14 96.6648 9.0601 1 100 96.6648 9.0601 INE001A14JO5 HDFC 364D 15-Dec-14 96.3875 8.9999 1 90 96.3875 8.9999 INE020B14235 REC 171D 22-Dec-14 96.3218 8.7660 4 250 96.3283 8.7500 INE020B14235 REC 171D 22-Dec-14 96.3626 8.7200 2 100 96.3626 8.7200 INE134E14568 PFC 350D 28-Apr-15 93.4477 8.9799 1 50 93.4477 8.9799 INE134E14568 PFC 350D 28-Apr-15 93.3783 9.0500 1 25 93.3783 9.0500 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com