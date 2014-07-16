BRIEF-Precision Camshafts to invest in PCL (International) Holding BV
* Precision Camshafts - approved investment of upto 20,00,000 shares in paid up share capital of the PCL (International) HOLDING 8.V. in the Netherland
Jul 16 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE587B14LE8 GE CAP SERV INDIA 91D 21-Jul-14 99.8803 8.7486 1 35 99.8803 8.7486 INE001A14KA2 HDFC 91D 23-Jul-14 99.8363 8.5498 2 125 99.8363 8.5498 INE202B14BC9 DEWAN HOUSING FIN 59D 25-Jul-14 99.7798 8.9500 1 10 99.7798 8.9500 INE851M14AV2 VOLKSWAGEN FIN 59D 28-Jul-14 99.7171 8.6293 1 50 99.7171 8.6293 INE531F14AZ5 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 29D30-Jul-14 99.6655 8.7502 2 395 99.6655 8.7502 INE514E14GH9 EXIM 83D 30-Jul-14 99.6946 8.6000 1 250 99.6946 8.6000 INE531F14AZ5 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 29D30-Jul-14 99.6797 9.0218 2 105 99.6801 9.0106 INE463A14DD3 BERGER PAINTS INDIA 33D 30-Jul-14 99.6712 8.6006 1 75 99.6712 8.6006 INE881J14GR0 SREI EQUIPMENT FIN 28D 30-Jul-14 99.6982 8.4993 1 5 99.6982 8.4993 INE532F14OT7 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 30D 31-Jul-14 99.6549 9.0278 4 560 99.6444 9.3041 INE532F14OT7 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 30D 31-Jul-14 99.6417 8.7500 3 250 99.6417 8.7500 INE531F14AX0 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 72D31-Jul-14 99.6199 9.2844 1 150 99.6199 9.2844 INE804I14HR2 ECL FIN 30D 31-Jul-14 99.6417 8.7500 2 140 99.6417 8.7500 INE804I14HR2 ECL FIN 30D 31-Jul-14 99.6464 9.2516 1 85 99.6464 9.2516 INE881J14GS8 SREI EQUIPMENT FIN 29D 31-Jul-14 99.6750 8.5008 1 5 99.6750 8.5008 INE532F14OI0 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 89D 26-Aug-14 98.9883 9.0986 1 50 98.9883 9.0986 INE691I14BB0 L T INFRAST FIN 60D 26-Aug-14 99.0771 8.4999 1 25 99.0771 8.4999 INE756I14361 HDB FIN SERV 127D 16-Sep-14 98.5520 8.6498 1 50 98.5520 8.6498 INE001A14KN5 HDFC 126D 15-Oct-14 97.8173 8.9501 2 275 97.8173 8.9501 INE001A14JM9 HDFC 364D 2-Dec-14 96.6648 9.0601 1 100 96.6648 9.0601 INE001A14JO5 HDFC 364D 15-Dec-14 96.3875 8.9999 1 90 96.3875 8.9999 INE020B14235 REC 171D 22-Dec-14 96.3218 8.7660 4 250 96.3283 8.7500 INE020B14235 REC 171D 22-Dec-14 96.3626 8.7200 2 100 96.3626 8.7200 INE134E14568 PFC 350D 28-Apr-15 93.4477 8.9799 1 50 93.4477 8.9799 INE134E14568 PFC 350D 28-Apr-15 93.3783 9.0500 1 25 93.3783 9.0500 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* Says allotted NCDs aggregating to INR 450 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: