Jul 21 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE498L14323 L T FIN HOLDINGS 60D 22-Jul-14 99.9756 8.9082 1 25 99.9756 8.9082 INE851M14AV2 VOLKSWAGEN FIN 59D 28-Jul-14 99.8350 8.6178 1 25 99.8350 8.6178 INE531F14AZ5 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 29D30-Jul-14 99.7807 8.9154 2 205 99.7786 8.9989 INE531F14AZ5 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 29D30-Jul-14 99.8082 8.7677 1 185 99.8082 8.7677 INE532F14OT7 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 30D 31-Jul-14 99.7551 8.9604 3 450 99.7540 9.0011 INE532F14OT7 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 30D 31-Jul-14 99.7836 8.7953 1 100 99.7836 8.7953 INE261F14509 NABARD 71D 31-Jul-14 99.7723 8.3300 1 70 99.7723 8.3300 INE091A14444 NIRMA 57D 31-Jul-14 99.7607 8.7554 1 25 99.7607 8.7554 INE001A14IX8 HDFC 364D 5-Aug-14 99.6523 8.4902 1 50 99.6523 8.4902 INE205A14770 SESA STERLITE 62D 19-Aug-14 99.3174 8.6504 1 15 99.3174 8.6504 INE738C14669 BHARAT ALUMINIUM 62D 19-Aug-14 99.3431 8.6198 1 15 99.3431 8.6198 INE738C14685 BHARAT ALUMINIUM 60D 22-Aug-14 99.2544 8.5684 1 100 99.2544 8.5684 INE178A14605 CHENNAI PETROLEUM 57D 22-Aug-14 99.2816 8.5198 1 25 99.2816 8.5198 INE866I14KG8 INDIA INFOLINE FIN 61D 26-Aug-14 99.1541 8.6497 1 25 99.1541 8.6497 INE178A14563 CHENNAI PETROLEUM 77D 26-Aug-14 99.1896 8.5204 2 25 99.1896 8.5204 INE916D14RG7 KOTAK MAH PRIME 259D 28-Aug-14 99.1068 8.6567 1 65 99.1068 8.6567 INE481G14139 ULTRATECH CEMENT 90D 10-Sep-14 98.8330 8.6197 1 25 98.8330 8.6197 INE261F14541 NABARD 57D 12-Sep-14 98.7938 8.5700 1 25 98.7938 8.5700 INE774D14GK5 MAH MAH FIN SERV 89D 17-Sep-14 98.6441 8.6501 1 50 98.6441 8.6501 INE523E14KC3 L T FIN 364D 7-Oct-14 98.1233 8.9500 1 30 98.1233 8.9500 INE523H14OW6 JM FIN PRODUCTS 112D 17-Oct-14 97.7828 9.4049 1 50 97.7828 9.4049 INE523H14OE4 JM FIN PRODUCTS 365D 20-May-15 92.3456 9.9849 1 60 92.3456 9.9849 INE660A14LB1 SUNDARAM FIN 365D 3-Jun-15 92.3411 9.5500 1 5 92.3411 9.5500 INE667F14AN3 SUNDARAM BNP 365D 9-Jun-15 92.3657 9.3400 1 20 92.3657 9.3400 INE667F14AN3 SUNDARAM BNP 365D 9-Jun-15 92.3876 9.3400 1 5 92.3876 9.3400 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com