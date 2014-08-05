Aug 5 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE523H14OM7 JM FIN PRODUCTS 60D 8-Aug-14 99.9343 7.9988 1 50 99.9343 7.9988 INE881J14GL3 SREI EQUIPMENT FIN 60D 12-Aug-14 99.8334 8.7015 1 40 99.8334 8.7015 INE871D14FD6 IL & FS 365D 12-Aug-14 99.8363 8.5498 1 0.25 99.8363 8.5498 INE001A14KI5 HDFC 86D 13-Aug-14 99.8141 8.4975 1 100 99.8141 8.4975 INE514E14GJ5 EXIM 59D 14-Aug-14 99.8228 8.0991 1 25 99.8228 8.0991 INE587B14LH1 GE CAP SERV INDIA 91D 19-Aug-14 99.6714 8.5953 1 25 99.6714 8.5953 INE851M14AY6 VOLKSWAGEN FIN 74D 19-Aug-14 99.6929 8.6490 1 25 99.6929 8.6490 INE019A14239 JSW STEEL 77D 26-Aug-14 99.5364 8.5001 1 50 99.5364 8.5001 INE531F14BA6 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 29D28-Aug-14 99.4739 8.7746 1 95 99.4739 8.7746 INE531F14BA6 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 29D28-Aug-14 99.4551 8.6940 2 90 99.4672 8.5006 INE532F14PC0 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 28D 28-Aug-14 99.4517 8.7493 1 80 99.4517 8.7493 INE001A14KS4 HDFC 56D 1-Sep-14 99.3752 8.4995 2 100 99.3752 8.4995 INE261F14533 NABARD 60D 1-Sep-14 99.3806 8.4256 1 30 99.3806 8.4256 INE557F14CN2 NATIONAL HOUSING BK60D 5-Sep-14 99.2983 8.3203 1 55 99.2983 8.3203 INE059B14DV9 SIMPLEX INFRASTS 60D 9-Sep-14 98.9871 10.6712 1 1.5 98.9871 10.6712 INE134E14600 PFC 77D 12-Sep-14 99.1331 8.3996 3 225 99.1331 8.3996 INE134E14600 PFC 77D 12-Sep-14 99.1557 8.3998 1 25 99.1557 8.3998 INE001A14KO3 HDFC 91D 15-Sep-14 99.0490 8.5475 1 100 99.0490 8.5475 INE481G14147 ULTRATECH CEMENT 61D 15-Sep-14 99.0825 8.4497 1 25 99.0825 8.4497 INE261F14558 NABARD 60D 16-Sep-14 99.0276 8.5336 1 145 99.0276 8.5336 INE114A14BB0 SAIL 16-Sep-14 99.0487 8.5502 1 10 99.0487 8.5502 INE020B14193 REC 360D 26-Sep-14 98.8077 8.4700 1 90 98.8077 8.4700 INE001A14KT2 HDFC 77D 29-Sep-14 98.7653 8.4500 1 25 98.7653 8.4500 INE001A14KN5 HDFC 126D 15-Oct-14 98.2888 8.9502 3 400 98.2888 8.9502 INE205A14333 SESA STERLITE 363D 16-Oct-14 98.2651 8.9503 1 50 98.2651 8.9503 INE514E14GQ0 EXIM 94D 20-Oct-14 98.1906 8.8500 1 10 98.1906 8.8500 INE692Q14064 TOYOTA FIN SERV INDIA 21-Oct-14 98.1505 9.0500 1 50 98.1505 9.0500 INE001A14KR6 HDFC 182D 22-Dec-14 96.6506 9.1000 1 50 96.6506 9.1000 INE742F14326 ADANI PORTS AND 365D 27-May-15 92.6411 9.8283 1 70 92.6411 9.8283 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com