Aug 14 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE085A14636 CHAMBAL FERTILISERS 60D 19-Aug-14 99.8816 8.6534 3 300 99.8816 8.6534 INE511C14KU4 MAGMA FINCORP 91D 19-Aug-14 99.8803 8.7486 2 50 99.8803 8.7486 INE532F14OI0 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 89D 26-Aug-14 99.8325 8.7486 1 50 99.8325 8.7486 INE245A14099 THE TATA POWER 177D 27-Aug-14 99.6885 8.7733 1 125 99.6885 8.7733 INE532F14PC0 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 28D 28-Aug-14 99.6673 8.7037 5 485 99.6655 8.7502 INE532F14PC0 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 28D 28-Aug-14 99.7847 8.7505 1 200 99.7847 8.7505 INE804I14HT8 ECL FIN 28D 28-Aug-14 99.7847 8.7505 1 200 99.7847 8.7505 INE508F14610 RASHTRIYA ISPAT 76D 28-Aug-14 99.6717 8.5874 1 200 99.6717 8.5874 INE531F14BA6 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 29D28-Aug-14 99.7847 8.7505 1 195 99.7847 8.7505 INE155A14EA9 TATA MOTORS 87D 28-Aug-14 99.6736 8.5376 1 90 99.6736 8.5376 INE261F14533 NABARD 60D 1-Sep-14 99.5862 8.4258 1 200 99.5862 8.4258 INE001A14KS4 HDFC 56D 1-Sep-14 99.5816 8.5199 1 100 99.5816 8.5199 INE001A14KS4 HDFC 56D 1-Sep-14 99.6946 8.6010 1 100 99.6946 8.6010 INE404K14695 SHAPOORJI PALLONJI 259D 5-Sep-14 99.4614 8.9843 1 25 99.4614 8.9843 INE851M14AQ2 VOLKSWAGEN FIN 153D 10-Sep-14 99.3679 8.5994 1 100 99.3679 8.5994 INE481G14139 ULTRATECH CEMENT 90D 10-Sep-14 99.4933 8.4494 1 25 99.4933 8.4494 INE001A14JY4 HDFC 174D 10-Sep-14 99.3737 8.5200 1 25 99.3737 8.5200 INE134E14600 PFC 77D 12-Sep-14 99.3376 8.3927 1 4 99.3376 8.3927 INE019A14163 JSW STEEL 133D 15-Sep-14 99.3700 8.5707 1 25 99.3700 8.5707 INE121H14CD4 ILFS FIN SERV 362D 17-Sep-14 99.2110 8.5375 1 1 99.2110 8.5375 INE261F14566 NABARD 59D 19-Sep-14 99.2874 8.4505 1 25 99.2874 8.4505 INE261F14566 NABARD 59D 19-Sep-14 99.1589 8.6002 1 5 99.1589 8.6002 INE523E14JZ6 L T FIN 363D 29-Sep-14 98.9031 8.8002 1 5 98.9031 8.8002 INE721A14750 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT 364D 16-Oct-14 98.5777 9.0798 2 100 98.5777 9.0798 INE205A14333 SESA STERLITE 363D 16-Oct-14 98.4704 8.9996 1 35 98.4704 8.9996 INE958G14NM9 RELIGARE FINVEST 86D 30-Oct-14 98.0363 9.4949 2 25 98.0363 9.4949 INE975G14163 ILFS TRANSPORTATION 96D11-Nov-14 97.4457 10.7501 1 50 97.4457 10.7501 INE020B14235 REC 171D 22-Dec-14 96.9275 8.9001 2 50 96.9275 8.9001 INE001A14KX4 HDFC 163D 15-Jan-15 96.2087 9.3400 2 40 96.2087 9.3400 INE020B14243 REC 220D 13-Mar-15 95.1549 9.0219 2 125 95.1508 9.0299 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com