Aug 19 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE851M14743 VOLKSWAGEN FIN 365D 21-Aug-14 99.9510 8.9469 1 130 99.9510 8.9469 INE261F14525 NABARD 63D 22-Aug-14 99.9318 8.3082 13 1417 99.9326 8.2059 INE532F14OI0 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 89D 26-Aug-14 99.8326 8.7434 1 50 99.8326 8.7434 INE036A14779 RELIANCE INFRAST 60D 26-Aug-14 99.8506 9.1021 2 10 99.8506 9.1021 INE205A14879 SESA STERLITE 28D 27-Aug-14 99.8392 8.3981 1 5 99.8392 8.3981 INE532F14PC0 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 28D 28-Aug-14 99.7847 8.7505 3 320 99.7847 8.7505 INE531F14BA6 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 29D28-Aug-14 99.7847 8.7505 1 195 99.7847 8.7505 INE804I14HT8 ECL FIN 28D 28-Aug-14 99.7847 8.7505 2 165 99.7847 8.7505 INE148I14ED1 INDIABULLS HOUSING 79D 28-Aug-14 99.8140 8.5021 1 5 99.8140 8.5021 INE121A14JP8 CHOLAMANDALAM 108D 28-Aug-14 99.8140 8.5021 1 5 99.8140 8.5021 INE205A14887 SESA STERLITE 29D 28-Aug-14 99.8162 8.4013 1 5 99.8162 8.4013 INE523E14LZ2 L T FIN 56D 28-Aug-14 99.8136 8.5204 1 5 99.8136 8.5204 INE001A14KS4 HDFC 56D 1-Sep-14 99.7004 8.4362 2 150 99.7007 8.4287 INE134E14600 PFC 77D 12-Sep-14 99.4462 8.4693 2 75 99.4462 8.4693 INE134E14600 PFC 77D 12-Sep-14 99.4753 8.3707 1 5 99.4753 8.3707 INE261F14574 NABARD 42D 24-Sep-14 99.1991 8.4197 1 5 99.1991 8.4197 INE774D14GM1 MAH MAH FIN SERV 91D 26-Sep-14 99.1136 8.5902 3 150 99.1136 8.5902 INE296A14IC8 BAJAJ FIN 60D 26-Sep-14 99.1367 8.5905 1 75 99.1367 8.5905 INE774D14GM1 MAH MAH FIN SERV 91D 26-Sep-14 99.1367 8.5905 2 50 99.1367 8.5905 INE296A14IC8 BAJAJ FIN 60D 26-Sep-14 99.1136 8.5902 1 25 99.1136 8.5902 INE169A14AR2 COROMANDEL 52D 26-Sep-14 99.1457 8.5002 1 25 99.1457 8.5002 INE069I14047 INDIABULLS REAL 10-Oct-14 98.5980 9.9809 1 25 98.5980 9.9809 INE205A14333 SESA STERLITE 363D 16-Oct-14 98.5900 9.0002 2 100 98.5900 9.0002 INE043D14HQ0 IDFC 153D 11-Nov-14 98.0039 8.8500 1 0.1 98.0039 8.8500 INE043D14HQ0 IDFC 153D 11-Nov-14 98.0272 8.8500 1 0.05 98.0272 8.8500 INE981F14189 L T INFRAST 91D 18-Nov-14 97.7339 9.3001 1 100 97.7339 9.3001 INE001A14KX4 HDFC 163D 15-Jan-15 96.3326 9.3260 2 50 96.3424 9.3001 INE121A14JF9 CHOLAMANDALAM 334D 10-Mar-15 94.9942 9.4749 1 100 94.9942 9.4749 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com