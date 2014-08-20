Aug 20 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE261F14525 NABARD 63D 22-Aug-14 99.9545 8.3075 1 25 99.9545 8.3075 INE208A14675 ASHOK LEYLAND 61D 25-Aug-14 99.8785 8.8803 1 90 99.8785 8.8803 INE860H14PR9 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 60D 26-Aug-14 99.8847 8.4266 1 5 99.8847 8.4266 INE738C14628 BHARAT ALUMINIUM 87D 28-Aug-14 99.8162 8.4013 1 150 99.8162 8.4013 INE881J14GT6 SREI EQUIPMENT FIN 57D 28-Aug-14 99.8090 8.7313 2 140 99.8071 8.8181 INE532F14PC0 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 28D 28-Aug-14 99.8094 8.7143 2 75 99.8093 8.7173 INE804I14HT8 ECL FIN 28D 28-Aug-14 99.8334 8.7015 1 60 99.8334 8.7015 INE414G14BS5 MUTHOOT FIN 56D 28-Aug-14 99.8373 8.4975 2 10 99.8373 8.4975 INE101I14865 AFCONS INFRAST 72D 28-Aug-14 99.8382 8.4504 1 5 99.8382 8.4504 INE523E14LZ2 L T FIN 56D 28-Aug-14 99.8382 8.4504 1 5 99.8382 8.4504 INE261F14533 NABARD 60D 1-Sep-14 99.7466 8.4296 1 5 99.7466 8.4296 INE860H14PM0 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 90D 4-Sep-14 99.6712 8.6006 1 5 99.6712 8.6006 INE514E14FC2 EXIM 365D 5-Sep-14 99.6519 8.5000 1 150 99.6519 8.5000 INE134E14600 PFC 77D 12-Sep-14 99.4754 8.3698 3 150 99.4735 8.3995 INE261F14566 NABARD 59D 19-Sep-14 99.3051 8.5138 1 125 99.3051 8.5138 INE881J14GX8 SREI EQUIPMENT FIN 60D 19-Sep-14 99.2924 8.9695 1 5 99.2924 8.9695 INE001A14JZ1 HDFC 183D 23-Sep-14 99.2227 8.4099 3 100 99.2227 8.4099 INE208A14683 ASHOK LEYLAND 90D 24-Sep-14 99.1727 8.6995 2 75 99.1727 8.6995 INE020B14193 REC 360D 26-Sep-14 99.1478 8.4791 1 120 99.1478 8.4791 INE001A14KV8 HDFC 80D 13-Oct-14 98.6975 8.9201 1 100 98.6975 8.9201 INE975F14DC7 KOTAK MAH 105D 13-Oct-14 98.6527 9.2311 1 25 98.6527 9.2311 INE001A14KN5 HDFC 126D 15-Oct-14 98.6767 8.8997 1 25 98.6767 8.8997 INE975G14148 ILFS TRANSPORTATION 117D22-Oct-14 98.1617 10.8499 2 200 98.1617 10.8499 INE015A14203 RANBAXY LAB 90D 22-Oct-14 98.4703 9.0002 1 150 98.4703 9.0002 INE850D14AY7 GODREJ AGROVET 83D 10-Nov-14 98.0171 9.0049 1 8.5 98.0171 9.0049 INE975G14163 ILFS TRANSPORTATION 96D 11-Nov-14 97.5921 10.8502 1 25 97.5921 10.8502 INE001A14JM9 HDFC 364D 2-Dec-14 97.4808 9.0700 2 75 97.4808 9.0700 INE001A14JO5 HDFC 364D 15-Dec-14 97.1748 9.0699 1 25 97.1748 9.0699 INE001A14KX4 HDFC 163D 15-Jan-15 96.3670 9.2975 1 10 96.3670 9.2975 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com