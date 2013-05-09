US STOCKS-Wall St flat as oil offsets gains in tech, healthcare
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
MUMBAI May 9 The Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India relaxed the upper price band for government securities and all special securities by 5 basis points for Thursday, according to a notice on its web site.
The trading band typically varies across bonds and securities.
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is down 5 basis points at 7.64 percent from the previous close after earlier touching as low as 7.62 percent, a level last seen in July 2010. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.