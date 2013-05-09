MUMBAI May 9 The Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India relaxed the upper price band for government securities and all special securities by 5 basis points for Thursday, according to a notice on its web site.

The trading band typically varies across bonds and securities.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is down 5 basis points at 7.64 percent from the previous close after earlier touching as low as 7.62 percent, a level last seen in July 2010. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)