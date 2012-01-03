Jan 3 The Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India relaxed its limits on price movement for some securities for Tuesday's trading session.

The market participants' body relaxed the price band for liquid securities that are permitted for short selling to 1.50 percent for the day from the usual 1.0 percent, and for other securities to 1.75 percent from 1.25 percent. (Reporting By Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Arora in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)