NEW DELHI India has no plans to increase the size of its inflation-indexed bond issuance in the first half of the current fiscal year, a senior finance ministry official told Reuters on Thursday, declining to be identified.

The Reserve Bank of India has said it will sell 10 billion rupees of 1.44 percent 2023 inflation-indexed government bonds on June 25.

The sale would mark the second tranche of up to 150 billion rupees of inflation-linked paper scheduled to be offered at monthly intervals during the current fiscal year, which started in April. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar; Editing by Tony Munroe)