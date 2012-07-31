NEW DELHI, July 31 India's prime minister has appointed Palaniappan Chidambaram as the new finance minister, a government statement said on Tuesday.

Chidambaram is currently the federal home (interior) minister.

Power Minister Sushilkumar Shinde will replace Chidambaram as the home minister in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's cabinet, the statement added.