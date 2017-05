A farmer walks back after a day's work on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, April 7, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

NEW DELHI The government has no intention to impose a wealth tax on farm land, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said in parliament on Tuesday, providing relief to farmers.

Earlier, the minister had proposed to impose 1 percent wealth tax on the value of farm land falling within an 8-kilometre radius of urban areas.

Farm income in India is exempted from payment of income tax.

