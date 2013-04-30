* Tax on bond income for foreigners cut to 5 percent from 20
percent
* New rates valid for two years from June 2013
* India to relax rules for some domestic firms on raising
overseas funds
(Adds details of new tax rate, market comments)
By Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, April 30 India cut tax rates for
foreign investors on interest income from investments in
government and corporate debt, hoping to attract more funding to
bridge its current account deficit and polish its reformist
credentials.
The change in withholding tax, which a senior finance
ministry official said would fall to 5 percent from 20 percent,
delivered on a promise to foreign investors by Finance Minister
P Chidambaram during a recent visit to North America.
The cut, welcomed by markets and part of a finance bill
passed on Tuesday by the lower parliamentary house amid an
opposition boycott, would be effective for two years from June
1, the minister said.
Chidambaram has been a strong advocate within the government
of fiscal reforms to attract increased levels of foreign
investment, though many other Asian countries including
Singapore do not tax such interest income at all.
The government relaxed ownership limits for the foreign
investment community at the start of April, allowing it to hold
up to $25 billion in government bonds and $51 billion in
corporate bonds at any one time.
Foreigners have invested more than $11 billion in Indian
equities and nearly $3 billion in debt so far this year.
"The cut in the tax rate for foreign investors should help
Indian companies to raise more funds," said Pranav Sayta, tax
partner at tax consultancy Ernst and Young.
Another finance ministry official said the government would
soon ease rules on Indian shipping, telecom and real estate
companies raising funds in overseas markets.
Chidambaram said a tax residency certificate issued by a
foreign government would be an accepted proof of residency for
foreign investors to avoid being taxed both in India and their
home country.
In its budget proposals, the government had said that would
be "(a) necessary but not a sufficient condition".
Hopes that Tuesday's reforms would increase capital inflows
boosted Indian markets. The 10-year benchmark government bond
yield fell as much as 3 basis points to 7.73
percent while the rupee closed up 0.8 percent against
the dollar at 53.80.
"The regulators are gradually liberalising the debt
markets," said Rohit Arora, emerging market rate strategist at
Barclays Capital.
"Our estimate of $6-8 billion capital inflow in government
bonds in 2013/14 fiscal year is at a upside risk following these
measures."
Adverse investment flows have contributed to widening
India's current account deficit, which reached 6.7 percent of
economic output in December quarter - mainly driven by crude oil
and gold imports - and is the government's biggest economic
headache.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar & Rajesh Singh; Writing by Subhadip
Sircar; Additional reporting by Suvasree DeyChowdhury; Editing
by Kim Coghill, John Stonestreet)