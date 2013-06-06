BRIEF-Cyient collaborates with AMDOCS to implement geographical information system
* Says cyient collaborates with AMDOCS to implement geographical information system as part of Netlink Trust's project
MUMBAI, June 6 The Indian government may take more steps if needed to curb gold inflows into the country, a senior finance ministry official said on Thursday.
Rajiv Takru, financial services secretary, said that India could not afford the current levels of forex spending on gold imports, terming it as "wasteful expenditure," in comments to reporters at a banking conference in Mumbai.
The comments come a day after India increased import duty on gold by a third to 8 percent and after the central bank acted earlier this week to force domestic jewellers to buy only on a cash basis. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Says cyient collaborates with AMDOCS to implement geographical information system as part of Netlink Trust's project
MUMBAI, April 4 Instant messaging app WhatsApp, owned by Facebook Inc, is mulling a foray into digital payment services in India, its first such offering globally, and has advertised to hire a digital transactions lead in the country.
* SPDR Gold holdings rise 0.53 percent on Monday * Platinum hits one-week high * Silver rises to over 1-month high (Adds quote, updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 4 Gold prices hit one-week highs on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar on tepid economic data from the United States and as investors turned to safe-haven assets on worries over geopolitical tensions. Spot gold had risen 0.4 percent to $1,257.73 per ounce at 0658 GMT, while U.S. gold f