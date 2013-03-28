(Adds details)
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, March 28 A committee including
government appointees should set monetary policy, a finance
ministry panel recommended on Thursday, in a sign that the
government aims to increase its say over policy while lessening
the influence of the Reserve Bank of India governor.
The finance ministry published on its website a draft
financial sector law including recommendations to set up a
monetary policy committee empowered to make binding decisions.
Unlike most major central banks, monetary policy in India is
set by the RBI governor alone.
"The framework envisaged by the Commission features a strong
combination of independence and accountability for RBI in its
conduct of monetary policy," the committee said in a report that
accompanied the draft law.
The finance ministry panel was set up in 2011 by then
finance minister Pranab Mukherjee to streamline the financial
sector laws, rules and regulations for the country's fast
growing financial sector.
The report was submitted to Finance Minister P. Chidambaram
last Friday but made public only on Thursday. He said he aimed
to implement its recommendations quickly.
India's interest rates are among the highest of any major
economy, and Governor Duvvuri Subbarao's hawkish stance has
frustrated the government as it tries to revive growth in an
economy growing at its slowest pace in a decade.
Earlier this week, Subbarao said the central bank needed
greater independence before adopting a monetary policy committee
structure. The draft law must be approved by the
cabinet before being sent to parliament for discussion.
Raghuram Rajan, the finance ministry's chief economic
advisor, who many expect to replace Subbarrao when his term ends
in September, told Reuters last week he favoured clipping the
power vested in the post of governor and supported a committee
approach.
When it comes to making policy decisions, Subbarao in
practice does take the views of staff and an advisory committee
on board. But he often goes against the panel's advice, minutes
of central bank meetings have shown.
Under the draft bill, which would replace 15 different
financial sector laws, the seven member monetary policy
committee would be headed by the governor and include two
members appointed by the government in consultation with the
bank along with three outright government appointees.
The draft bill said the government should set written
objectives for the bank's monetary policy, to be reviewed every
two years, as well as measurable medium-term targets. The
written objectives would also lay out how the government would
determine if the RBI has failed to meet them.
At present the RBI sets its own objectives in consultation
with the central government. The bank does not officially target
inflation.
The draft law also recommended stripping the bank of its
government debt management function and setting up an
independent body to carry out government bond sales.
"A central bank that sells government bonds faces
conflicting objectives. When RBI is given the objective of
obtaining low cost financing for the Government, this may give
RBI a bias in favour of low interest rates which could interfere
with the goal of price stability," the panel said in its report.
(Additional reporting by Suvashree DeyChoudhury; Writing by
Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)