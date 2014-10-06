NEW DELHI Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was discharged from hospital on Monday after recovering from an infection that followed a stomach operation to treat diabetes, a doctor said.

"The minister is well. He has been treated for the ailments and has now been discharged," said Amit Gupta, senior surgeon and spokesman at the state-run All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

Jaitley, who also holds the defence portfolio, was moved to an isolation ward last month to reduce the number of people visiting him after he contracted the infection.

Despite his recovery, Jaitley may not be able to attend a World Bank meeting on Oct. 10-12 in Washington, where he had been expected to hold a series of high-level meetings.

Gupta declined to comment on whether the 61-year-old minister would be able to travel any time soon.

Jaitley also had to miss a meeting of finance ministers from the Group of 20 nations in Australia last month after gastric bypass surgery to treat weight gain related to a long-standing diabetic condition.

