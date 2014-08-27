BRIEF-Kitex Garments March qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 270 million rupees versus profit 449 million rupees year ago
MUMBAI Aug 27 Tackling persistently high food price inflation is the top priority and challenge for India's government, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters on Wednesday.
Consumer price inflation (CPI) has been consistently high in India due to elevated food prices, which disproportionately affect poorer Indians. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* March quarter net profit 270 million rupees versus profit 449 million rupees year ago
* Says co bags export contracts of USD 157 million Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pbqrGJ) Further company coverage: