MUMBAI Nov 20 Jignesh Shah has stepped down as
chief executive of Financial Technologies, the Indian
trading software provider he helped found more than two decades
ago that now faces a police investigation over the troubled
winddown of a commodity exchange affiliate.
Financial Technologies (India) said Prashant Desai, who
joined the company in 2013 to handle investor relations and
mergers and acquisitions, would succeed Shah as the CEO.
Shah was appointed chairman emeritus of the company, and
would serve as a mentor but "will no longer hold any executive
or managerial position in the company", the statement said.
The statement did not say whether Shah would relinquish his
stake.
Shah controls about a 46 percent of the company's shares,
combining stakes he owns along with those of his family and his
personal holding company La-Fin Financial Services.
Financial Technologies and Shah still face a police
investigation over whether they were aware of the troubles at
former affiliate National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL).
The commodity exchange was wound down last year after
defaulting on obligations to counter-parties amounting to around
55 billion rupees ($897 million).
Shah was arrested earlier this year over the case and
released on bail. The investigation continues.
In another blow to Financial Technologies, the central
government proposed invoking a rarely used clause in India's
companies law to force the company to assume NSEL's outstanding
liabilities.
Shah was a former engineer at BSE Ltd, India's oldest
exchange, who founded Financial Technologies at a time when
Indian exchanges were switching to electronic trading and used
it as a platform to build stakes in exchanges around the world.
However, Financial Technologies has since sold most of its
exchange holdings, including domestic exchange Multi Commodity
Exchange of India and Singapore Mercantile Exchange.
(Reporting by Rafael Nam and Himank Sharma, editing by David
Evans)