Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Managing Director Jignesh Shah (L) speaks with New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Euronext President Catherine Kinney during a news conference in Mumbai February 15, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI The chairman of bourse operator Financial Technologies (India) Ltd, Jignesh Shah, was arrested on Wednesday, a Mumbai police spokesman said, without giving further details.

Shah has been under police investigation after National Spot Exchange Ltd, a commodities exchange owned by Financial Tech, abruptly suspended trade in most of its commodities contracts last year.

A Financial Technologies spokesman said the company would soon issue a statement in the matter.

