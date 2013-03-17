By Manoj Kumar and Ross Colvin
| NEW DELHI, March 17
NEW DELHI, March 17 Indian Defence Minister A.K.
Antony is leaning toward barring Anglo-Italian helicopter firm
AgustaWestland from doing business in the country because of a
corruption scandal, but he could be outvoted by cabinet
colleagues, several government sources said.
Some cabinet ministers and even officials within the defence
ministry fear such a move could set back India's efforts to
modernise its military, the sources told Reuters. India plans to
spend $100 billion in the next decade on military hardware.
Publicly, Antony has said he is awaiting the results of a
federal police investigation into the allegations of corruption,
which AgustaWestland denies. But several defence officials said
that based on evidence uncovered so far, the minister favoured
barring the firm from bidding for Indian defence contracts.
AgustaWestland, a division of Italian defence group
Finmeccanica, faces allegations in Italy and India
that it paid bribes to win a $750 million deal to supply 12 VIP
AW101 helicopters to transport Indian political leaders.
Any decision on barring AgustaWestland will initially be
taken by Antony, but it will need approval of a cabinet
committee that includes Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Finance
Minister P. Chidambaram and foreign minister Salman Khurshid.
Behind the scenes, some cabinet ministers and defence
officials have expressed concern that any move to ban yet
another major defence firm could deal a blow to India's
stuttering efforts to modernise its military.
Antony is nicknamed St. Antony for his anti-corruption zeal
and reputation for probity. Blacklisting the helicopter firm
could contain damage to the ruling Congress party, which fears
the corruption allegations could become an issue in upcoming
state and national elections.
The extent of the opposition in the cabinet to such a move
is unclear, but if those opposing blacklisting muster a majority
then Antony may have to look at less punitive measures, such as
imposing a heavy fine. Everything hinged on what the probe by
the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the deal
uncovers, defence ministry officials said.
A cabinet minister confirmed to Reuters there were
"divergent views within the government" over the issue.
"We don't want to over-react because we don't want to let
this issue affect our defence preparedness," Khurshid, the
foreign minister, told the Times of India newspaper in an
interview in February.
The mere fact there is debate within the cabinet and the
defence ministry over blacklisting is notable. It shows growing
disquiet over an anti-corruption measure that analysts say has
cost India dearly, reducing the pool of arms firms it can buy
from and hampering efforts to replace obsolete equipment.
SIX ON BLACKLIST
India placed six defence companies on a blacklist last year
after allegations that bribes were paid to win contracts.
These included Rheinmetall Air Defence, part of Germany's
Rheinmetall AG, Israel Military Industries and
Singapore Technologies Kinetics, which have been barred from
doing business in India for 10 years.
Defence analysts said the ban on these and other companies
had had a major impact on the Indian military. For example, the
army has been unable to upgrade its artillery for decades.
"Can we afford to blacklist all the major defence
companies?" said an Indian Air Force official.
"The blacklisting of (AgustaWestland) could limit
competition in other deals, giving an opportunity to other
bidders to raise the price," said another defence official.
Defence and security intelligence group IHS Jane's says
Finmeccanica is pursuing aerospace programmes worth $12 billion
in India. AgustaWestland is a potential contender for the Indian
Navy's planned $250 million Light Utility Helicopter programme.
"In most areas of defence, there are a low number of
potential suppliers," said Guy Anderson, editor of Jane's World
Defence Industry. "Cutting a company out of the competitive
process means you are not in the best position to get the
equipment you actually want at the best price."
If a decision was taken to blacklist, AgustaWestland would
likely be targeted rather than its parent company, Finmeccanica,
whose subsidiaries are deeply embedded in India's defence
sector, defence officials said.
The defence officials said they were waiting for
AgustaWestland to respond to a detailed questionnaire on the
allegations. The company has until Monday to reply.
Under an "integrity pact" signed with AgustaWestland, India
can cancel the contract and bar the firm from bidding for any
government contracts for at least five years.
In its quest to guard against corruption, India's defence
procurement system was now extremely complex, bureaucrats had
become risk averse and the military was not getting the
equipment it needed, said Harsh Pant, an Indian defence expert
at King's College in London.
Naresh Chandra, a former top bureaucrat who last year
completed a review of national security, said blacklisting was
not the way to go. His report is still confidential.
"The purchase procedure is not the end. The main end is to
equip the armed forces in good time with the best you can get."
(Additional reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by John Chalmers
and Raju Gopalakrishnan)