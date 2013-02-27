NEW DELHI Feb 27 India's defence minister said on Wednesday he did not believe a denial from Finmeccanica unit AgustaWestland that it paid any bribes to swing a $750 million chopper deal.

Defence minister A.K. Antony said the company had responded to a show cause notice demanding an explanation of accusations by Italian prosecutors that millions of euros in kickbacks were paid before the deal was clinched.

"They have replied. They have denied the whole thing. We don't believe it," Antony said during a parliamentary debate.

(Reporting by Satarupa Bhattacharjya; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel)