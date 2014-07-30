(Updates with Indian defence ministry official's comments)
By Sruthi Gottipati
NEW DELHI, July 30 India's top crime-fighting
agency said on Wednesday it would press ahead with an
investigation into a scrapped helicopter contract with
Finmeccanica, a day after prosecutors in Italy agreed
to settle legal proceedings against the Italian firm.
India cancelled the 560 million euro ($751 million) order
with Finmeccanica's unit AgustaWestland for 12 top-end
helicopters in January, after Italian prosecutors alleged the
defence group had paid bribes to Indian officials to win the
contract.
Finmeccanica has denied the allegations, and said on Tuesday
the Indian probe had been discontinued.
But Kanchan Prasad, a spokeswoman for India's Central Bureau
of Investigation (CBI), told Reuters the development in Italy
did not affect the Indian investigations.
"Why should it change?" she said. The investigation was "at
an advanced stage, that's all that I can say".
The CBI was looking into allegations of abuse of official
power and following money trails from abroad. Charges had not
yet been filed, said Prasad.
The Indian defence ministry has asked for a report from the
Indian embassy in Rome, an official said. "What has happened in
Rome is between Finmeccanica and the prosecutor. This no way
affects us," he said.
Finmeccanica also said on Tuesday its helicopter unit
AgustaWestland would apply to the Italian court for a nominal
fine to settle proceedings.
Finmeccanica, one of Italy's biggest private employers, said
in a statement: "This decision is not in any way an admission of
any wrongdoing or liability".
The case has embarrassed the New Delhi government and dented
Finmeccanica's reputation, putting AgustaWestland at risk of
being blacklisted from India, one of the world's fastest-growing
defence markets.
India, where a number of defence deals have been hit by
corruption allegations over the past two decades, took delivery
of three of the helicopters before the deal stalled.
($1 = 0.7461 euro)
(Additional reporting by Nigam Prusty,; editing by Ron Popeski
and John Stonestreet)