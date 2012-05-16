NEW DELHI May 16 Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Wednesday his comments in parliament on planned austerity measures were a general statement and that the details of such measures were yet to be worked out.

Mukherjee told parliament he would take action to boost "fiscal consolidation," on a day when the rupee slumped to a record low against the dollar..

Asked what steps he planned to take, Mukherjee told reporters afterwards that he had directed his ministry to look at what could be done.

Mukherjee declined to comment directly on the rupee's fall. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty)