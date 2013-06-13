NEW DELHI, June 13 The Indian government is in the last stage of reviewing caps on foreign direct investment in all sectors including defence and will decide on easing or removal of these caps soon, finance minister P. Chidambaram said on Thursday.

Chidambaram also said the current account deficit for the fiscal year to March 2014 will be similar to that in the fiscal year 2012/13.

The finance minister intends to talk to chairpersons of various state-run banks at the end of this month for discussing the onpassing of the central bank rate cuts, he added. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar; Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)