MUMBAI The government is yet to take a decision on whether it will issue a revised borrowing calendar for the remaining part of the current fiscal year ending in March, finance ministry sources said on Thursday.

The government has also not firmed up additional borrowing plans for the fiscal year, a finance ministry official with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

In September, the government increased its borrowing target for the financial year ending in March to 2.2 trillion rupees from 1.67 trillion rupees.

