NEW DELHI, March 7 The goal of economic
stability must include price stability and growth and the
government has the right to set the inflation target, India's
Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram said at a press
conference on Friday.
The Finance Minister also said the central bank and the
government were broadly convergent on deputy governor Urjit
Patel's monetary policy committee report released in late
January.
Chidambaram said the inflation target will be set by the
parliament and the Reserve Bank of India will implement it.
