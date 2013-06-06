BRIEF-Cyient collaborates with AMDOCS to implement geographical information system
* Says cyient collaborates with AMDOCS to implement geographical information system as part of Netlink Trust's project
MUMBAI, June 6 The Indian government has to infuse a large amount of capital into state-run banks for meeting the Tier I requirements under Basel III, finance minister P. Chidambaram said on Thursday.
The government will infuse 140 billion rupees ($2.47 billion) in the current fiscal year ending March into state lenders, he said at a banking conference.
Indian banks will be required to raise an additional 5 trillion rupees of capital to meet the Basel III capital rules, including 3.25 trillion rupees of non-equity capital and 1.75 trillion rupees of equity capital, the Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Wednesday. ($1 = 56.7725 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Says cyient collaborates with AMDOCS to implement geographical information system as part of Netlink Trust's project
MUMBAI, April 4 Instant messaging app WhatsApp, owned by Facebook Inc, is mulling a foray into digital payment services in India, its first such offering globally, and has advertised to hire a digital transactions lead in the country.
* SPDR Gold holdings rise 0.53 percent on Monday * Platinum hits one-week high * Silver rises to over 1-month high (Adds quote, updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 4 Gold prices hit one-week highs on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar on tepid economic data from the United States and as investors turned to safe-haven assets on worries over geopolitical tensions. Spot gold had risen 0.4 percent to $1,257.73 per ounce at 0658 GMT, while U.S. gold f