NEW DELHI The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to leave interest rates unchanged will help regain the country's economic growth momentum, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India left interest rates on hold on Friday and said further rate increases may not be warranted, with future policy actions likely to respond to risks to growth.

As expected, the Reserve Bank of India opted to pause in a tightening cycle that has seen it lift policy rates 13 times since March 2010, as the Indian economy shows a worrying combination of increasing signs of weakness and high inflation.

