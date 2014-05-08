MUMBAI May 8 The Reserve Bank of India is more
conscious now than before that containing inflation and boosting
growth are both important for the economy, and will keep that in
mind while deciding the policy rate, Finance Minister P.
Chidambaram said on Thursday.
He said the total capital requirement for state-run banks is
455 billion rupees ($7.6 billion) in 2014/15 fiscal year, much
lower than the 113 billion rupees provided for recapitalisation
in the interim budget in February.
