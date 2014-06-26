MUMBAI, June 26 A stake sale in Coal India Ltd is in "action plan," said Sangita Chourre, joint secretary in the department of disinvestment in finance ministry.

The government will space out the disinvestments to ensure appetite for the issuances, she added.

The Indian government has an 89.65 percent stake in Coal India, the world's largest coal miner, BSE data showed. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)