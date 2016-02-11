A man walks down the staircase of an Indian post office in New Delhi, India, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

NEW DELHI India will link the interest paid to millions of small savers in a $137-billion central deposit scheme to market rates that will be revised every quarter, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday.

Cutting the small savings rate could save the government an estimated $700 million a year. But the move is likely to irk small savers and could be unpopular politically, particularly in rural areas where few banks have branches.

Das said the rates, previously adjusted annually, would be tweaked for shorter-term deposits and be aligned to government securities of comparable maturity.

Rates on two social security schemes will not be changed, Das said.

