MUMBAI, June 26 The Indian capital market regulator's minimum public shareholding rule will further boost disinvestments this year, said Sangita Chourre, joint secretary in the department of disinvestment in the finance ministry.

India's capital market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, on June 19 said the government should dilute its stake in listed public-sector companies over the next three years and cap it at 75 percent, a recommendation if taken would lead to at least $10 billion worth of share sales. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)