BRIEF-Virat Leasing appoints Manoj Biyani as CFO
* Approved appointment of Manoj Biyani as chief financial officer w.e.f. 7Th April, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Aug 27 India's export growth picked up in July, finance minister Palaniappan Chidambaram said while addressing the upper house of parliament on Tuesday.
India's exports rose 11.64 percent in July to $25.83 billion from the previous month, but the trade deficit was almost unchanged at $12.27 billion, keeping pressure on the current account deficit and the beleaguered rupee, data released earlier in the month showed. (Reporting by Delhi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Approved appointment of Manoj Biyani as chief financial officer w.e.f. 7Th April, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks members' nod for raising of equity capital by issuance of shares to India government
BENGALURU/MUMBAI, April 7 Gold demand in Asia remained soft this week, with premiums in China notching a slight uptick and those in India remaining unchanged, as higher prices kept physical buyers at bay.