NEW DELHI Aug 27 India's export growth picked up in July, finance minister Palaniappan Chidambaram said while addressing the upper house of parliament on Tuesday.

India's exports rose 11.64 percent in July to $25.83 billion from the previous month, but the trade deficit was almost unchanged at $12.27 billion, keeping pressure on the current account deficit and the beleaguered rupee, data released earlier in the month showed. (Reporting by Delhi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)