NEW DELHI, March 27 India's proposed General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR), which will come into effect on April 1, will not harass honest taxpayers, but is aimed at tax evaders, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee told lawmakers on Tuesday.

Mukherjee said he proposed to introduce the new rule to counter aggressive tax avoidance schemes in his 2012/13 budget announcement on March 16. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)