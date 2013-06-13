NEW DELHI, June 13 Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Thursday that net gold imports have fallen from an average of $135 million in the first half of May to $36 million in the second half of last month, adding it should have a positive impact on markets.

He added the performance of crude oil, natural gas and fertiliser sectors are key concerns for the government.

Chidambaram also welcomed Wednesday's measures from the market regulator to increase government debt limits for long-term investors, and said Indian bond yields should still attractive to foreign investors. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Sunil Nair; �)