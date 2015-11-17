NEW DELHI Nov 17 The Indian government would
prefer to use buoyant tax receipts to fund extra infrastructure
spending than to slash its borrowing target for the current
fiscal year, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told Reuters in an
interview on Tuesday.
Jaitley said he would prefer to stick to the fiscal deficit
target of 3.9 percent of gross domestic product for the current
fiscal year through to March 2016.
Achieving high growth and reducing poverty were priorities
in the coming years, Jaitley said on a visit to Dubai, slapping
down rebels in the ruling party who have criticised Prime
Minister Narendra Modi after a recent regional election defeat.
