NEW DELHI Nov 17 The Indian government would prefer to use buoyant tax receipts to fund extra infrastructure spending than to slash its borrowing target for the current fiscal year, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

Jaitley said he would prefer to stick to the fiscal deficit target of 3.9 percent of gross domestic product for the current fiscal year through to March 2016.

Achieving high growth and reducing poverty were priorities in the coming years, Jaitley said on a visit to Dubai, slapping down rebels in the ruling party who have criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a recent regional election defeat. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Krishna N. Das)