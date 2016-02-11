Singapore April core CPI rises at fastest pace since October 2014
SINGAPORE Singapore's core inflation accelerated a stronger-than-expected 1.7 percent in April from a year earlier, the fastest pace since October 2014, data showed on Tuesday.
NEW DELHI India's economic growth is robust despite turmoil on global financial markets, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday, reiterating the official forecast that the economy would grow by 7.6 percent in the year to March.
"The world is in turmoil," Das told a news briefing on the economy that will set the stage for the annual budget on Feb. 29.
Das described growth by Asia's third-largest economy as "robust" and said it was driven by manufacturing.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)
TOKYO Japan's exports rose in April to mark their fifth straight month of gains, as shipments of semiconductors and steel expanded, signalling that more robust overseas demand could underpin a steady economic recovery.