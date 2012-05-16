NEW DELHI May 16 India will issue some austerity measures to aid the fiscal consolidation process, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Wednesday.

Mukherjee's comments came after the Indian rupee hit a record low against the dollar as risk aversion in global markets added pressure on a currency already under fire from fiscal and current account deficits that are weighing on growth.

India's 30-share benchmark stock index as well as the broader 50-share NSE index extended falls to over 2 percent. (Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)