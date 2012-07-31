BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures says IVL Finance to undertake consumer finance business
* Says unit IVL Finance Limited would be undertaking consumer finance business
NEW DELHI, July 31 India will soon name Palaniappan Chidambaram as the new finance minister in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's cabinet, a senior government official told Reuters on Tuesday.
Chidambaram is currently the home minister. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; writing by Rajesh Kumar Singh)
* Says unit IVL Finance Limited would be undertaking consumer finance business
* Two deals central to debt-cutting plans (Updates with RCom statement)