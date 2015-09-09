NEW DELHI, Sept 9 Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday he still wants to implement a new goods and services tax (GST) by next April 1, although political obstruction by the opposition Congress party could delay the process.

Addressing an economic conference, Jaitley said the current global economic situation presented an opportunity for India. It was important, he added, to stay on the path of reform and build momentum to achieve a higher level of growth. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)