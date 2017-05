DUBAI Nov 17 The Indian government is ready to discuss all issues with the opposition to pass a key amendment in the winter session of parliament that would pave the way for a new nationwide goods and services tax (GST), Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

The government is not, however, willing to compromise the basic architecture of the GST to get it through parliament, Jaitley told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday during a visit to Dubai. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)