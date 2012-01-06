MUMBAI, Jan 6 India's finance ministry will soon present a stake sale plan for state-run companies via the buyback route to the federal cabinet, Economic Affairs Secretary R. Gopalan said, while speaking to newschannel CNBC TV18 on Friday. The Indian government's target is to raise 400 billion rupees ($7.6 billion) this fiscal year by selling shares in state-run firms, but has managed only a fraction of it due to adverse stock market conditions. (Reporting by Abhijit Neogy & Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)