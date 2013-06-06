MUMBAI, June 6 India can achieve its fiscal deficit target of 4.8 percent in the current fiscal year ending in March 2014, finance minister P. Chidambaram said on Thursday.

He said the government hopes to achieve and improve the current year's fiscal deficit target without compressing expenditure, while he is also hopeful investments will pick up in remaining three quarters of the year. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Writing by Swati Bhat)