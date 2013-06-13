NEW DELHI, June 13 The government plans to announce a review of the foreign direct investment limits as also coal pricing and allocation to power plants and gas pricing by the end of June, Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram told reporters on Thursday.

The various measures taken by the government since last September have yielded significant results and the government is looking forward to more reforms in the coming days, he said, adding that the government is encouraging every ministry to accelerate spending early. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar; Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Supriya Kurane)